DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,313.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $817,597.50 and approximately $1,313.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

