David Aichele Sells 1,850 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $16,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $12,180.40.

On Friday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $21,672.81.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,974,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

