Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 28.2% in August

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 34.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

