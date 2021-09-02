Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.56. 1,435,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

