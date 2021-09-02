Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $33,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 202.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 133.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $11,757,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.73. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

