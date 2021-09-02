DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 10,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.62.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter worth $4,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at $2,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at $1,918,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Company Profile (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

