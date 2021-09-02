Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

DAKT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daktronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Daktronics worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

