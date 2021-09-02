Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 24,800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 383,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

