Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $2,097,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 620,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 110,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

