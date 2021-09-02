Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,736,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $74.59. 4,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,046. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

