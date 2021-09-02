Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,913,618 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,801. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

