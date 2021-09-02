Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,303.3 days.

DAIUF opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Daifuku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 price target on the stock.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

