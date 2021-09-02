CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.41% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.20 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

