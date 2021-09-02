Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $20.14

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $20.94. Cytek BioSciences shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 5,808 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

