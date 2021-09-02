CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. CYCLUB has a market cap of $14.88 million and $350,983.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00157427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.07563274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.43 or 0.99933959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00810301 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

