CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 216,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. 6,686,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

