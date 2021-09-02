Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $237.76. 9,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.87 and its 200 day moving average is $250.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

