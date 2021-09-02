Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,549. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 million, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Get Culp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.