Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

ITB stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

