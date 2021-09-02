Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 638,190 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP boosted its position in Sabre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $79,116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sabre by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 220,783 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

