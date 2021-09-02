Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after acquiring an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

