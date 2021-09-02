Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after buying an additional 1,097,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bancolombia by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 447,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 61.1% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

