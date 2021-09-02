Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,247,000 after acquiring an additional 369,013 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

