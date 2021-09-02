Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 953 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $42.73.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

