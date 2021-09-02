Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $131.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

