CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

