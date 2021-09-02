CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.90

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.90 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 4886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

