Crust Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.61 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $104.34 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $51.05 or 0.00101890 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.81 or 0.00817862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.