CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $269.97 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

