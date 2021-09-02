CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 729,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $183,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $269.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

