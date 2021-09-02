Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,175 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRN stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $798.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $21.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

