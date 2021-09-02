Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $316.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.40 million to $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

