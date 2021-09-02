Critical Survey: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) versus Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Peoples Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.24 million 3.06 -$2.75 million N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.82 $13.69 million N/A N/A

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peoples Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 6.01% 1.60% 0.21% Oak Valley Bancorp 31.00% 12.80% 1.05%

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

