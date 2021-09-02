Critical Review: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 7 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.54, suggesting a potential upside of 80.88%. Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.95%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44% Corvus Gold N/A -248.61% -189.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.06 $37.52 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.07

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

