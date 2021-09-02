Critical Review: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) versus loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CCUR and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.58 N/A N/A N/A

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CCUR and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 104.48%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than CCUR.

Summary

loanDepot beats CCUR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

