Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Criteo stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Criteo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 229,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

