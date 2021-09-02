Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 16,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

