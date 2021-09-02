Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 16,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
CS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
