Creative Planning Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Creative Planning cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $112.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

