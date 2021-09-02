Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

