CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

About CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

