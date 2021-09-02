Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

