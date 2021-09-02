Coupang, Inc.’s (NYSE:CPNG) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 7th

Coupang’s (NYSE:CPNG) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Coupang had issued 130,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $4,550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $35.00. After the expiration of Coupang’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22. Coupang has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

