Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Coupa Software stock opened at $252.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.22.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.