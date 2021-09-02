Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $456.52 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

