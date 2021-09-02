Contrasting International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.39 -$897.89 million ($0.87) -24.32 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Game Technology and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 0.71% -3.61% -0.48% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Game Technology beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

