Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $26.75. Conn’s shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 5,792 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.