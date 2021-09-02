Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $26.75. Conn’s shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 5,792 shares.
The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59.
Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
