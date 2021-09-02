CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Sells $732,879.26 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Jed Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CONMED alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $128.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.