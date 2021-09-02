Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 29th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,695. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

