Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.34. 103,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,334. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

