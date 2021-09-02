Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

CRK stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

